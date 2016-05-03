Tesla's Model 3 will have 'Ludicrous Mode'

It looks like Tesla’s most affordable car yet, the Model 3, will have a “Ludicrous” mode.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed via Twitter Friday night that the upgrade will be available on the $35,000 vehicle.

Ludicrous mode is a feature that enables Teslas to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds.

The feature does not come standard, but can be purchased as an upgrade on the Model S P90D and the Model X P90D for $10,000.

When Musk revealed the Model 3 in March he only said that the rear-wheel drive model would be able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than six seconds. But now it looks like buyers of the Model 3 will have the option to get the car with a much quicker acceleration time.

However, it’s unclear if Ludicrous mode for the Model 3 will be exactly the same as it is for Tesla’s other cars. For example, instead of going from zero to 60MPH in 2.8 seconds, it could take 3 seconds. Considering we don’t know how big the battery packs will be for the Model 3 yet, we’ll just have to wait and see.

