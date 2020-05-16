The Tesla Model 3 is the best car you can currently buy, but it could use some improvements — here they all are, ranked

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The Model 3. How to improve on greatness?

The Tesla Model 3 was revealed four years ago and has been in the market since 2017. It’s due for a refresh.

Tesla doesn’t refresh its vehicles on the same schedule as the traditional auto industry, and customers don’t seem to mind.

But the Tesla Model 3 could use some updates.

Here’s my wish list, ranked.

The Tesla Model 3 was officially unveiled in early 2016. That means Tesla’s mass-market sedan – far more affordable than the larger Model S – is four years old.

In car years, that means the Model 3 should the slated for a “refresh” – an update to its design, features, and possibly its powertrain.

But Tesla doesn’t operate in terms of traditional-carmaker time, so I’m not expecting the Model 3 to be any different in 2020 that it was when I first drove it in 2017. In fact, Tesla might never significantly update the Model 3; the Model S has been largely unchanged, save for a few cosmetic tweaks, interior embellishments, and other improvements since 2012, and the Model X SUV is same vehicle that arrived in 2015. Tesla has also improved the battery range on all three models.

Still, a guy can dream. While I think the Model 3 is among the best cars you can currently buy, I would suggest some updates.

Here they are, ranked:

The Model 3 is a superb, all-electric sedan whose design is derived from the Model S, its big brother. As with all Tesla stylings, the Model 3’s has held up remarkably well. It continues to look new, even though it was revealed four years ago.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla Model 3.

A few years back, Tesla changed the front-end design of the Model S, and the Model 3 logically followed. But I’ve never much liked the seamless, grille-less look.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla Model 3.

I actually preferred the old “fake” grille, simply because it added to the fascia’s visual dynamic and presented the Tesla badge in a more energetic way.

Hollis Johnson A 2014 Tesla Model S.

To my eye, the badge now gets lost on the hood.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

Unlike, say, on the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Mercedes AMG GT.

The Model 3’s headlight design is undeniably beautiful, but …

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

… I’ve secretly never been a huge fan. In fact, if Tesla could adopt the headlight and front-end design if the new Roadster for a revamped Model 3, I’d be delighted.

Tesla The new Tesla Roadster.

It’s not as it the company and head designer Franz von Holzhausen are stuck in a rut. The wildly futuristic Cybertruck, revealed last October, proved that the radical ideas are still flowing.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

The Model 3’s signature feature is its central, landscape-oriented touchscreen. It’s super cool. But …

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla Model 3.

I prefer the integrated, portrait touchscreen on the Model S and Model X. It’s larger and easier to use, and to be honest, I’ve come to dislike infotainment screens that float around on the dashboard like orphaned tablets.

Hollis Johnson The centre touchscreen in the Tesla Model S and Model X.

Wheels! For the Model 3, you have but two options: 19-inch sport wheels …

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

… and standard, 18-inch Aero wheels.

Tesla Tesla Model 3.

The new Model Y has more choices, as does the Model S. I know this is all about keeping it simple with the Model 3, but at the higher price-points, some owners might crave a little more flash.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

Another cool aspect of the Model 3 is the glass roof, running from the windshield all the way to the rear decklid spoiler.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla Model 3.

Unfortunately, while the Model 3 has a fastback silhouette, the roof prevents it from having a hatch.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

The Kia Stinger, by contrast, is one of sharpest new fastbacks to come along in ages.

Matthew DeBord/BI Kia Stinger GT.

And it has a proper cargo compartment. I know it might be too much to ask, but I think Tesla could possibly offer a four-door coupé version of the Model 3, and perhaps even ditch the glass roof for a moonroof.

Matthew DeBord/BI Kia Stinger GT.

At launch, the Model 3 lacked wireless charging, a feature that’s become pretty common in premium vehicles.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

The company sells an aftermarket wireless-charging conversion kit for $US125, but I don’t know why they just don’t build it in.

Tesla Tesla Model 3.

The fastest version of the Model 3 does 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, which is quite quick.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla Model 3.

And a “Track Mode” option is available to make the Model 3 more spirited for enthusiastic drivers. However …

Tesla Tesla Model 3.

… I wouldn’t mind a more aggressively-styled Model 3, advertising its beefier performance cred.

BMW BMW M2.

Yes, in an era of fiddly multifunction steering wheels with buttons galore, I initially welcomed the Model 3’s two-thumbwheels-only minimalism.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

But then I had to figure out how to use them. Each performs multiple roles, and it’s a bit much.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

I don’t anticipate that Tesla will take any of my suggestions, but as somebody who has seriously considered buying a Model 3, I hope some new ideas make it into future versions of this fantastic set of wheels.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

