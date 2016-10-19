Tesla updates Model 3 shipping date for new orders

If you’re just now getting around to ordering a Tesla Model 3, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on the upcoming electric car.

Tesla has updated its website to say its the delivery estimate for new orders is now mid-2018 or later. Previously, the website said deliveries would begin in late 2017.

A Tesla spokesperson told Business Insider on Tuesday that the website update “does not reflect any change in our plans.”

“We still plan to begin Model 3 deliveries in 2017, and we adjusted the delivery date on our marketing page to reflect more accurate timing for new/future reservation holders,” the spokesperson said.

The updated shipping date for new orders reflects comments made by CEO Elon Musk in May, when he tweeted that customers should place their order now if they want to receive their Model 3 in 2018.

Tesla is increasing the production ramp as fast as possible, but I’d recommend ordering a Model 3 soon if you want 2018 delivery

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2016

At the time, Musk also said that those who pre-ordered their vehicle would likely see their delivery in late 2017, as scheduled.

@LifeOfRockstar I think so

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2016

The Model 3 is Tesla’s first mass market car and will price at $35,000 before tax incentives. The company revealed a prototype for the car in March and has so far received almost 400,000 pre-orders.

