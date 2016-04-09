A new Tesla Model S might be coming next week

Though most people are still coming down from the hype around Tesla’s new Model 3, rumour has it Tesla is preparing to show off some changes to its flagship car, the Model S, potentially as early as next week, Roadshow reports.

This revamped Model S will reportedly get a similar front face comparable to what we’ve seen on the Model X and most recently the Model 3, as well as a selection of new exterior paints, new LED headlights, seats from the Model X, and potentially a higher price tag, something we heard about in March as well.

Roadshow claims this information comes from “sources inside the company.”

These changes are likely moves that will help the Model S step up in comfort and luxuriousness when compared to competing gas cars from brands like Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

When Roadshow reached out to a Tesla spokesperson for comment, they didn’t say anything about the physical changes, but they did mention that “we price our vehicles consistently throughout the world which requires us to adjust pricing to foreign currency exchange rates. We have let customers know that some price changes will take effect in early April.”

Tech Insider also reached out to Tesla, which provided us with this statement: “We are constantly innovating and adding new features to make our vehicles even better. However, we don’t comment on speculation about future releases.”

Take that as you will.

If this refresh does happen, it will be the first major upgrade to the Model S since its release in 2012. If Tesla wants to keep the Model S hanging around with the big guns and the increasingly large car market, this upgrade probably won’t be such a bad idea.

