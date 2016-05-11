These 15 features make me incredibly excited for Tesla's beautiful Model 3

Tesla stunned the world in March when it introduced its Model 3 electric car, the company’s first affordable vehicle that will go into production later next year.

The Model 3 is a beautiful car. Tesla’s designers and engineers clearly put a lot of thought into how the car looks and operates. It’s the best looking affordable electric car we’ve seen yet — hopefully the first of many.

Motor Trend recently got a chance to see the new Model 3 up close and shared its experiences on YouTube. Seeing this car in a new light, and understanding some of the thought that went into its design choices, makes me appreciate this car even more.

Here are 15 of my favourite features in Tesla’s Model 3.

The first feature should make anyone excited: Tesla's Model 3 starts $35,000, and that's before federal tax exemptions. Tesla It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just six seconds. Tesla The Model 3 has a starting range of 215 miles. Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the more expensive versions of the Model 3 will accelerate faster and achieve longer range. Tesla The nose of the car is aerodynamic to maximise fuel efficiency. There's no fake grille or openings that don't do anything; it's totally clean. YouTube/Motor Trend The car is extremely smooth. There are two beams on top of the car but most of the glass roof is one continuous slope. YouTube/Motor Trend It's smaller than the Model S, but it's still super roomy. The Model 3 seats up to five people and can fit a 7-foot surfboard. I don't even own a surfboard and I'm excited about this fact. Tesla The back seats are elevated a bit due to the car's battery. To compensate, Tesla designed the roof of the car to be thinner towards the back so there's enough room for passengers while still maintaining that beautiful curve. YouTube/Motor Trend It's roomy enough to accommodate child seats. YouTube/Motor Trend The trunk is also bigger than it looks. Its hinges are actually pretty high up on the rear of the car so when you open the trunk it lifts up and out of the way. YouTube/Motor Trend Tesla designed a new door handle for the Model 3. It stays flush with the doors but when you push in the metal it'll pop out and you can use the handle normally. The Model 3 comes with a 15-inch touchscreen display that provides information, entertainment and navigation. Tesla There's no separate console for information like gas and speed. It's all right on the touchscreen display. Tesla As for other specs, the Model 3 comes with supercharging and Autopilot standard, but you'll have to pay extra for Autopilot's 'convenience features,' Musk tells Tech Insider. Tesla The Model 3 will hopefully start shipping by the end of 2017. Tesla

