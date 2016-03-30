Tesla already has people lining up for its new car

Tesla’s new unreleased car, the Model 3, is a car that the general public hasn’t even seen yet, but anticipation levels are already so high that one guy in Australia is already camped out front his local Tesla store a full two days before orders open and before he and pretty much anyone else will actually see the car.

We’re used to seeing this sort of thing with Apple products and even sometimes new shoes, but for a car?

The camper and future Model 3 owner is Andreas Stephens. He’s planted himself out in front of his local Tesla store in Sydney, Australia so that he can get try and get his car sooner than other non-priority level customers and also so he has a story to share with his grandkids in the future, EFTM reports.

Stephens has not yet owned a Tesla, and because of that, he is not eligible to be a priority customer. So even though he’s first on line, potentially in the world, he won’t actually be the first to get the car in about two years from now when deliveries begin. That hasn’t stopped him though.

In the US, Tesla will be taking Model 3 orders and collecting $1,000 refundable deposits on launch day: Thursday, March 31. Deposit amounts vary depending on the country the car is pre-ordered in.

