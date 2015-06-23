The Tesla super-cheap Model 3 may be delayed until 2018

Tesla’s long-awaited Model 3 could be delayed until 2018, according to a presentation CTO JB Straubel.

The presentation — given last week at the EIA Conference in Washington, D.C. — features a slide which states that a “$US35,000 200-mile electric car is planned for 2018.”

This is a departure from the expected Model 3 timeline, which called for the design concept to debut first quarter of 2016 with deliveries beginning in 2017.

It’s unclear exactly what the company’s plans, based on only one slide. But if the Model 3 is delayed, it would continue a pattern of delays for the company’s vehicles.

We reached out to Tesla for clarification and are awaiting comment.

.@Tesla‘s Model 3 pushed back another year to 2018. See pg 23 of this presentation. http://t.co/MS5Mj0npG9 $USTSLA #RawDoc

— Cory Johnson (@CoryTV) June 22, 2015

Click here for Straubel’s complete presentation on “Energy Storage, EV’s, and the grid.”

Tesla shares were down slightly in trading on Monday, at around $US260.

