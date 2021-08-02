A Tesla Model 3 crashed at a school, injuring 6 children and an adult. An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital.

Seven people were injured in a crash involving a Model 3. Tesla

A crash involving a Tesla Model 3 left an eight-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Seven people were injured in the crash Monday at a school in southern England, local police said.

The driver wasn’t injured, police added.

A Tesla Model 3 crash at a school in southern England left six children and one adult injured, with one child airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Six patients – five children and one adult – were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries following the collision in Ardingly on Monday afternoon, Sussex Police said.

One 8-year-old boy was also taken to hospital by air ambulance, Sussex Police said. His injuries were serious but not life threatening, it said.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, was uninjured, Sussex Police said.

It described the crash as a “collision involving a car and pedestrians.”

“The cause of the collision will form part of our investigation, and we ask people not to speculate at this time,” Superintendent James Collis said.

The Tesla was later removed from the grounds of Ardingly College on the back of a truck, an image posted by the BBC showed.

School principal Ben Figgis said that the crash had happened at a “holiday camp pick-up” within school grounds, per the BBC.

Tesla, Ardingly College, and Sussex Police did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.