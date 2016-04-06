Elon Musk just hinted more changes are coming to the Model 3

Just days after the primary Tesla Model 3 reveal, CEO Elon Musk went on his personal Twitter account to do an “impromptu AMA” for his followers, giving us a bit more info into what we should expect when the final product comes around.
We knew that Friday’s event was just “Part One” of the Model 3 unveil process, but we didn’t yet know what to expect with “Part Two.”
Now we have some idea.
There are still plans to tweak the not-so widely liked front-end.
@gerardomarina Some tweaking underway
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016
It sounds like drivetrain layouts will remain similar to what’s offered on the Model S.
Model 3 will be RWD, with dual motor AWD optional. Even RWD will have great traction on ice due to fast torque response of Tesla drivetrain.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016
There are still plans to rework the interior.
@iKrivetko that's not the real steering system
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016
@HBL_Cosmin Wait until you see the real steering controls and system for the 3. It feels like a spaceship.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016
Your guess is as good as ours.
There will be a “vegan interior” option.
@GoesAzedo yes
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2016
The option is already offered by Tesla in the Model X.
No one at Tesla expected this many orders.
@34thrain Maybe 1/4 to 1/2 of what happened. No one at Tesla thought it would be this high before part 2 of the unveil.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2016
I guess we’ll just have to wait until part two to see what’s actually going on here.
@BValvsRacing It will make sense after part 2 of the Model 3 unveil
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016
