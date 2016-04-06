Elon Musk just hinted more changes are coming to the Model 3

Aaron Brown
Model3Tesla

Just days after the primary Tesla Model 3 reveal, CEO Elon Musk went on his personal Twitter account to do an “impromptu AMA” for his followers, giving us a bit more info into what we should expect when the final product comes around. 

We knew that Friday’s event was just “Part One” of the Model 3 unveil process, but we didn’t yet know what to expect with “Part Two.” 

Now we have some idea.

There are still plans to tweak the not-so widely liked front-end.

It sounds like drivetrain layouts will remain similar to what’s offered on the Model S.

There are still plans to rework the interior.

Your guess is as good as ours.

There will be a “vegan interior” option.

The option is already offered by Tesla in the Model X.

No one at Tesla expected this many orders.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until part two to see what’s actually going on here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.