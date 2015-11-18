The next Tesla could have an extremely futuristic design like these cars

Tesla is currently tweaking the design of its mass-market car, the Model 3, to make it extremely aerodynamic, according to Seth Weintraub at Electrek.

The Model 3 will be Tesla’s first mass-market car, with a price around $US35,000, and Tesla is reportedly going to design other vehicles, like an SUV, based on the same architecture.

Elon Musk is apparently pushing engineers to make the car have a “drag coefficient” (the way the car passes through the surrounding air, which impacts speed and efficiency) lower than 0.20, which would be the lowest of any mass market car in the world.

So what does that mean? We’ll know for sure when we see it next March, but in the meantime, here are some other cars that Electrek lists as having extremely low drag:

The Volkswagen XL1, a diesel plug-in hybrid, which first came out in 2013, has a drag coefficient of 0.189:

The General Motors EV1, released in 1996, had a drag coefficient of 0.195:

Then there’s this amazing vehicle, the Tatra 77A, built by a Dutch automaker in the 1930s. It had a drag coefficient of 0.212:

Or maybe not so extreme. Tesla’s current Model S has a drag coefficient of just 0.24:

NOW WATCH: We drove the fastest Tesla you can buy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.