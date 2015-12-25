Check out Tesla's mesmerising video of Model X cars 'dancing' to holiday music

Tesla’s new Model X electric vehicles are so special, they can even “dance” to holiday songs.

While Google’s robot-reindeer holiday robot greeting creeped us out a bit, we found Tesla’s “Merry Model X-Mas” quite mesmerising.

The video shows three of the new Model X vehicles blinking their lights in time to the music:



The best part is when the falcon-wing doors start playing into the routine. CEO Elon Musk did say that they opened with a “balletic grace” after all:



Here’s the full video:

