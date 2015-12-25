Check out Tesla's mesmerising video of Model X cars 'dancing' to holiday music

Tesla’s new Model X electric vehicles are so special, they can even “dance” to holiday songs.
While Google’s robot-reindeer holiday robot greeting creeped us out a bit, we found Tesla’s “Merry Model X-Mas” quite mesmerising.
The video shows three of the new Model X vehicles blinking their lights in time to the music:
The best part is when the falcon-wing doors start playing into the routine. CEO Elon Musk did say that they opened with a “balletic grace” after all:
Here’s the full video:
NOW WATCH: The CEO of this billion-dollar company explains why employees aren’t allowed to ask for a raise
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.