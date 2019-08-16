How companies like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz plan to bring video games to cars

As autonomous cars advance, our activities while we’re inside our cars will change.

Major automakers are thinking of ways to keep passengers occupied while their cars do the driving.

Tesla said it would expand gaming services available through its cars’ infotainment centres.

Mercedes-Benz announced an in-car-gaming challenge that asks participants to create games for cars of the future.

As more cars are built with features that enable them to drive themselves, people will be freed up to do other activities inside the car. Gaming could be one such activity. Two major automakers recently announced new in-car-gaming initiatives.

Tesla said it would expand gaming services available through its cars’ infotainment centres. The automaker rolled out Atari’s Missile Command, Asteroids, Lunar Lander, and Centipede games last August. Now, Tesla cars come with 2048 and Atari’s Super Breakout games.

Mercedes-Benz announced an in-car-gaming challenge that asks participants to create games for cars of the future. The challenge, which is open to students, developers, and startups, emphasises augmented-reality gaming and interaction with other motorists. Finalists will present their games at the University of Stuttgart for a chance at a cash prize.

