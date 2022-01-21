A new Tesla trademark filing hints the company could one day sell audio products like headphones and megaphones

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla has filed for a new trademark that would let the car maker sell its own audio products.

Items listed in the application include microphones, headphones, audio speakers, and megaphones.

It’s unclear if the audio products would be used for Tesla vehicles’ sound systems or on their own.

Tesla could sell its own audio products in the future, a new trademark application suggests.

The electric car maker filed for a trademark earlier this month that would allow the company to sell a variety of audio items, as first reported by Electrek.

The application lists the following products: “microphones; headphones; earphones; digital audio players; sound transmitting apparatus; audio speakers; subwoofers; earpads for headphones; audio interfaces; audio equalizer apparatus; horns for loudspeakers; megaphones.”

Even if the application is approved, companies don’t always sell the things they trademark. It’s also not clear if the products would be used for sound systems in Tesla vehicles or if they’d be used separately from the cars.

Tesla recently released a feature known as Boombox mode that lets drivers broadcast music to unsuspecting people nearby or even change the sound their horn makes to things like farting noises and goats’ bleating. CEO Elon Musk had teased the feature last August, when he tweeted that it would allow a Tesla vehicle to “play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go.”

Tesla didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment.