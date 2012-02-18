Tesla May Be Able To Thrive Without Ever Building Another Car

via Green Car Reports



Tesla made a splash with the unveiling of the Model X crossover last week as well as the announcement that it already has $40 million worth of reservations for the car. However, the Model X is vaporware until it hits the streets in late 2013.But it looks like Tesla may be able to grow and profit if the car never even enters production.

According to AutoWeek, Tesla wil be partnering with Mercedes Benz to design a new, all-electric, model.

Daimler had already invested in Tesla, and the first fruit of the relationship is the Smart ForTwo Electric Drive, a car that uses Tesla’s battery and electric drivetrain technology.

Tesla has also partnered with Toyota for the electric version of the Rav4, which should be on the street soon.

By engaging in a high-profile project with Mercedes, Tesla has immediately raised its stock with other premium automakers around the world.

This could spell large growth for the consulting and engineering side of the business. And if more manufacturers subcontract electric car technology and engineering to Tesla, it may never need to produce a car again to make money.

Now take a look at Tesla’s clever teaser for the Model X >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.