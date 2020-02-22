Tesla just bested Toyota, Volkswagen, and Lincoln to become one of drivers' favourite brands

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider A Tesla Model 3.

Tesla placed 11 out of 33 in Consumer Reports’ 2020 automotive-brand ranking, rising eight spots from 2019.

Consumer Reports said the jump resulted from the improved reliability of the Model S and Model 3 sedans.

The consumer-advocacy organisation named the Model 3 one of its 10 “top picks” for 2020.

Tesla placed 11th out of the 33 brands in Consumer Reports’ 2020 ranking of automotive brands, rising eight spots from 2019.v

Each brand’s score is based on crash-test results, surveys about reliability and owner satisfaction, and Consumer Reports’ vehicle tests. Tesla placed first in the most recent owner-satisfaction survey, 23rd out of 30 in the most recent reliability survey, and received an average road-test score of 85 out of 100 points. The three Tesla vehicles Consumer Reports has evaluated – the Model 3 sedan, Model S sedan, and Model X SUV – have received the highest possible safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla’s performance on Consumer Reports’ brand ranking improved more than any other automaker’s and was the best of any American brand. Consumer Reports attributed the jump to the increasing reliability of the Model S and Model 3, the latter of which was named one of the organisation’s 10 “top picks” for this year. Both vehicles have received recommendations from Consumer Reports, though Tesla’s Model X SUV, which was named one of the 10 least-reliable vehicles last year, has not.

Tesla’s improving performance on Consumer Reports’ list suggests the electric-car maker is beginning to pair its innovative technology and highly-regarded engineering with a more stable manufacturing system. Reports of quality issues have dogged Tesla for years, but a recent Bloomberg survey of Model 3 owners indicated that production quality has improved.

Porsche placed first in Consumer Reports’ 2020 auto-brand ranking, followed by Genesis and Subaru. Fiat finished last, preceded by Mitsubishi and Jeep.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can also reach out on Signal at 646-768-4712 or email this reporter’s encrypted address at [email protected].

