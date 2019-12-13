Tesla has lost its top lawyer for the third time in the past year

LinkedIn Former Tesla general counsel Jonathan Chang’s LinkedIn profile.

Tesla’s general counsel, Jonathan Chang, has left the company,Bloomberg‘s Dana Hull first reported. The artificial-intelligence startup SambaNova Systems announced in a press release on Thursday that Chang has become the company’s general counsel.

Chang’s departure marks the third time Tesla’s top lawyer has left the electric-car maker in the past year. Dane Butswinkas, Chang’s predecessor, left the company in February after just two months in the role. Butswinkas followed Todd Maron, who held the position from 2014 until the end of 2018.

Chang’s final day was December 6, according to Bloomberg’s report. He joined Tesla in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tesla and Chang did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment. Bloomberg reported that Tesla did not respond to its questions about Chang’s departure and his replacement.

Chang’s tenure as Tesla’s general counsel overlapped with two high-profile legal issues: an allegation from the Securities and Exchange Commission that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had violated their 2018 settlement by tweeting a projection about the company’s 2019 production numbers, and a lawsuit from Walmart alleging that Tesla failed to address issues with solar panels that caught fire. Both disputes ended in settlements.

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, which has exceeded that of other high-profile tech companies, according to an August research note from AllianceBernstein. This year has also seen the departure of CTO JB Straubel, CFO Deepak Ahuja, and vice president of production Peter Hocholdinger.

Read Bloomberg’s full story here.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct message.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.