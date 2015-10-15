Tesla just revealed everything included in its new Autopilot feature

Tesla cars are getting some new driverless technology.

On Wednesday, the company revealed details about its new Autopilot function, which will begin rolling out with the Tesla 7.0 software update on Thursday.

The initial functions included in the Autopilot feature will be automatic steering, automatic lane change, side collision warning, and automatic parallel parking. However, more functions will be added as the software is updated.

For example, Musk recently said in a tweet that with the 7.1 software update, vehicles will be able to park themselves in the garage.

Over the weekend, CEO Musk said via Twitter that Tesla would be rolling out its new software on Thursday, which includes its new Autopilot function. But didn’t reveal what exactly it would do.

The Autopilot features, however, will only be available to newer Tesla models, as the company didn’t begin implementing the hardware into the vehicles until October of last year.

While the new updates won’t make the car completely autonomous, it’s definitely the direction that Tesla is moving.

Musk said earlier this month that he expects the company to have a self-driving car ready in just three years.

“The Tesla that is currently in production has the ability to do automatic steering autopilot on highway. That is currently being beta tested and will go into wide release early next month. So, we are probably only a month away from having autonomous driving at least for highways and for relatively simple roads,” Musk said during a recent interview with the Danish new site Borsen. “My guess for when we will have full autonomy is approximately three years.”

