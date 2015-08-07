Tesla just revealed a crazy charger that springs out of the wall and automatically connects to your car

Late last year, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk said his company was working on a wild idea for its car chargers: The charger would automatically come out of the wall and connect to the car like “a solid metal snake.”

On Thursday morning, we finally got a glimpse of Tesla’s latest charger innovation via Twitter.

Charger prototype finding its way to Model S. https://t.co/L9E4MR642G — Tesla Motors (@TeslaMotors) August 6, 2015

Tesla states this particular charger is a prototype, and it’s not clear when we’ll see this charging technology become available for use and purchase. We’ve reached out to Tesla Motors and we’ll update this story when we learn more.

NOW WATCH: How Elon Musk can tell if job applicants are lying about their experience



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.