Tesla Just Opened A Supercharger In The California Hometown Of Snoopy's Brother

It’s not often that you get to mash up the Car of the Future with the Greatest Comic Strip of All Time.

But Tesla provided the opportunity this week when the company announced that it was opening a new Supercharger location in Needles, a town in the California desert.

Devoted students of the “Peanuts” comic strip immediately recognised Needles as the town that Snoopy the dog’s brother Spike lives in.

Spike first appeared in Charles Schulz’s long-running four-panel comic strip in 1975.

He then became a semi-recurrent character in various Snoopy subplots.

Needles is another one of those places in California that’s kind of a natural location for a Supercharger. Tesla drivers headed to Las Vegas from Los Angeles can use Interstate 40 as an alternative to Interstate 15. Travellers coming up from Arizona to Vegas can also stop off at the Needles Supercharger, which features four charging stations.

Here’s the location of the new Supercharger:

And here’s what Snoopy’s extended family looks like — Spike is the dude in the hat with the droopy whiskers:

