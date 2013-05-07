Tesla Just Hired The Man Who Created The Best Aston Martin Ever

The Aston Martin One-77.

Tesla has hired Chris Porritt, Aston Martin’s Chief Engineer of Vehicle Engineering, to be its Vice President of Vehicle Engineers, the electric car company announced this afternoon.



Porritt is the man who designed the Aston Martin One-77 supercar, a beautiful, rare model that was one of the world’s fastest cars. Per the name, only 77 were produced.

Porritt led the team that also created the Aston Martin DB9 and V12 Vantage, both gorgeous vehicles.

So far, Tesla has produced two well-made and good-looking cars, the Roadster and Model S. With Porritt at the helm of its engineering team, upcoming cars, including the Model X and the so far unnamed model to follow it, should live up to their predecessors.

After announcing the news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted:

Anyone interested in doing ultra hardcore vehicle engineering at Tesla, please apply! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.