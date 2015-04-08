Tesla just announced a new entry-level car -- and some cool new colours!

Matthew DeBord
Tesla Model S BlueTesla

Tesla is replacing its lowest-priced Model S sedan with a new version, called the 70D.

In a statement, the car maker said that the new car will start “at $US67,500 after Federal Tax Credit, Model S 70D includes dual motor all-wheel drive technology, an EPA-rated 240 miles of range, and a 0-60 time just north of five seconds.”

The 70D replaces the previous, non-all-wheel-drive Model S, which delivered about 208 miles of range on a single charge.

Before tax credits, the Model S will cost $US75,000.

The list of standard features is impressive:

  • All-wheel drive Dual Motor
  • 70 kWh battery with EPA-rated 240 mile range
  • 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.2 second
  • 140 mph top speed
  • Autopilot Hardware
  • Navigation
  • Supercharging
  • Trip planner and range assurance
  • Lane departure warning
  • Parking sensors
  • Automatic emergency braking
  • Automatic Keyless Entry
  • GPS enabled homelink

Plus, ALL Models S cars will now be available in three new colours: Ocean Blue, Obsidian Black, and Warm Silver.

