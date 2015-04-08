Tesla just announced a new entry-level car -- and some cool new colours!

Tesla is replacing its lowest-priced Model S sedan with a new version, called the 70D.

In a statement, the car maker said that the new car will start “at $US67,500 after Federal Tax Credit, Model S 70D includes dual motor all-wheel drive technology, an EPA-rated 240 miles of range, and a 0-60 time just north of five seconds.”

The 70D replaces the previous, non-all-wheel-drive Model S, which delivered about 208 miles of range on a single charge.

Before tax credits, the Model S will cost $US75,000.

The list of standard features is impressive:

All-wheel drive Dual Motor

70 kWh battery with EPA-rated 240 mile range

0-60 mph acceleration in 5.2 second

140 mph top speed

Autopilot Hardware

Navigation

Supercharging

Trip planner and range assurance

Lane departure warning

Parking sensors

Automatic emergency braking

Automatic Keyless Entry

GPS enabled homelink

Plus, ALL Models S cars will now be available in three new colours: Ocean Blue, Obsidian Black, and Warm Silver.

