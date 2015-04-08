Tesla just announced a new entry-level car -- and some cool new colours!

Tesla is replacing its lowest-priced Model S sedan with a new version, called the 70D.
In a statement, the car maker said that the new car will start “at $US67,500 after Federal Tax Credit, Model S 70D includes dual motor all-wheel drive technology, an EPA-rated 240 miles of range, and a 0-60 time just north of five seconds.”
The 70D replaces the previous, non-all-wheel-drive Model S, which delivered about 208 miles of range on a single charge.
Before tax credits, the Model S will cost $US75,000.
The list of standard features is impressive:
- All-wheel drive Dual Motor
- 70 kWh battery with EPA-rated 240 mile range
- 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.2 second
- 140 mph top speed
- Autopilot Hardware
- Navigation
- Supercharging
- Trip planner and range assurance
- Lane departure warning
- Parking sensors
- Automatic emergency braking
- Automatic Keyless Entry
- GPS enabled homelink
Plus, ALL Models S cars will now be available in three new colours: Ocean Blue, Obsidian Black, and Warm Silver.
