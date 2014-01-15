The Tesla 'Recall' Is Not Really A Recall At All

Documents filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that Tesla had issued a formal recall for a plug that risks overheating during charging, according to Bloomberg.

The defect was said to be found in less than 3% of 29,222 adapters.

Tesla spokesperson Liz Jarvis-Shean told Business Insider this was announced Friday, and said “the term ‘recall’ is outdated.”

“No vehicles are being physically recalled by Tesla,” she said in an email response. “We issued a software update in December 2013 and as an additional measure will be sending an upgraded NEMA 14-50 adaptor by mail to customers. As a result, Tesla owners do not need to physically come to a Tesla store or service center.”

And here’s what Elon Musk just tweeted:

