Tesla Is The New Amazon

For Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk it must feel like sweet vindication.



Less than two months after Mitt Romney called Tesla a “loser” in the first presidential debate, the Tesla Model S was named car of the year by both Motor Trend and Automobile Magazine, beating out vehicular stalwarts like BMW and Ferrari. Lost in the hubbub, as Jason Calacanis points out in his latest post for PandoDaily, is Musk’s audacious plan to populate the country with a network of supercharger stations to provide the juice to run these Teslas.

