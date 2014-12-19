Tesla Is Surging

Tesla’s stock price of late would have reminded Mark Twain of the the weather in New England: If you don’t like where Tesla is priced, wait a day, it will change.

After falling below $US200 this week for the first time in months, Tesla shares are surging upward almost 4% in trading on Thursday.

The stock is currently at $US213.

Tesla has taken investors on quite a ride this year.

Shares hit a trading peak of $US291 in September.

Then they plunged.

Then they recovered in October after the company announced an all-wheel-drive version of its Model S sedans — the “D.”

But Morgan Stanley lead auto analyst Adam Jonas has expressed scepticism about CEO Elon Musk’s ultimate goal of manufacturing 500,000 cars by 2020. And the company recently announced that deliveries of its new Model X SUV will delayed until late 2015.

Over the past three months, however, the stock is down almost 20%.

Of course, since the 2010 IPO, the stock is up over 1,000%.

Who knows what tomorrow will bring?

