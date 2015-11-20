Tesla is going for fully autonomous driving

Tesla Model S

Tesla is ramping up efforts on autopilot, a new feature on some of its cars that enables them to drive semi-autonomously, according to tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Ramping up the Autopilot software team at Tesla to achieve generalized full autonomy. If interested, contact [email protected] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2015 Should mention that I will be interviewing people personally and Autopilot reports directly to me. This is a super high priority. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2015

Tesla launched autopilot last month to a lot of fanfare. It had been installing its cars with radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors for years, and the final piece came in version 7.0 of its software.

Now, the company is hiring more software engineers to build capabilities out further, working with the troves of data it been collecting from all of the Teslas on the road. The goal is make them fully autonomous.

The current version of Autopilot is intended to relieve the driver of the “most tedious and potentially dangerous aspects” of driving, according to the Tesla blog:

Autopilot allows Model S to steer within a lane, change lanes with the simple tap of a turn signal, and manage speed by using active, traffic-aware cruise control. Digital control of motors, brakes, and steering helps avoid collisions from the front and sides, as well as preventing the car from wandering off the road. Your car can also scan for a parking space, alert you when one is available, and parallel park on command.

Autopilot has been banned by some regulators, most recently in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Transport Department forced Tesla to restore the previous version of the software, without Autopilot.

“Although vehicles may be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, the roads in Hong Kong are extremely busy, and motorists should stay alert (and) maintain control of the vehicle,” the department said in a warning to Tesla Model S owners.

If you are a “hardcore software engineer” and want to work for Tesla you can send an email to [email protected] Musk has tweeted that he is looking for engineers “from anywhere”.

