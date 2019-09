Tesla shares are up nearly 3% before the bell on news the company will replace Oracle on the NASDAQ 100.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch recently reiterated its call for a big climb-down in the electric car maker’s share price citing unrealistic growth expectations.

Oracle is moving to NYSE.

