Tesla Is Moving Into Europe

Photo: Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors will begin operations at its new European Distribution centre in the Netherlands this month, it announced this week.The 62,000 square foot facility in Tilburg, near the Belgian border, will be used as Tesla’s service and parts headquarters for Europe, and as a point for final assembly and distribution of vehicles.



Production of a European Model S (left hand drive) will begin in March 2013.

The facility, which Tesla says will create 50 jobs, will also be used for training operations and collision repair.

