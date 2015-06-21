Tesla is finally building an SUV -- and they want it to appeal to women

In the coming months, Tesla long-awaited Model X SUV is finally set to debut.

With the X, Tesla will at last have a car to satisfy the consumer’s craving for crossovers and SUVs.

The Model S has been a home run for the company — they are selling as many they can build.

However, as Tesla marches towards its future as the mass-market manufacturer of Elon Musk’s visions, the company will have to appeal to a broader spectrum of buyers.

With the Model X, not only will Tesla be able to reach the crossover-SUV crowd, but also — according to Musk — women buyers.

According to the Washington Post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that the Model S is “a little too guy centric.” It’s an issue that the company is actively trying to correct with X, a vehicle that’s expected to cost between $US50,000-$US70,000.

And it seems to be working, with more than half of the pre-orders for the Model X coming from women.

That’s certainly a good thing. In 2014, women account for 40% of the nearly 17 million cars and trucks sold the US, the Washington Post reported. For crossover SUVs, that number is closer to 50%.

That being said, the Tesla SUV’s Model S-based powertrain and breakneck acceleration will likely also be quite a draw regardless of gender.

As will the Model X’s signature Falcon Wing rear doors, which are unique in the segment.

The Model X taps into the burgeoning luxury crossover market, which has been growing at a seemingly endless pace. Everyone from Jaguar to Rolls-Royce to Bentley and even Lamborghini have recognised this and are developing new SUVs.

But with the X, Tesla will have an all-electric product that’s quite unlike anything the exotic car brands can muster up.

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.