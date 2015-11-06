Tesla is extending its referral program through the end of 2015

In late July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announce that the company would start a referral program and run it through the end of October.
Calling the”Referral Program” — which was effectively and amusingly named on a conference call in late July in response to a journalist’s question — “incredibly successful,” Tesla announced on Thursday that it was extending it through the end of the year.
Tesla made a few modifications, however, explaining them in a statement:
While we will no longer be giving Tesla credits to you are the referrer, we have expanded the unique experiences we’re making available to our top supporters.
- The person to reach the overall highest number of referrals per region will received a free Ludicrous P90D Model S, plus an all-expenses paid trip to Model 3 unveiling event with VIP access
- The first to ten referrals per region will receive a free Powerwall with installation
- Those making ten or more referrals will receive a VIP invitation to the Model 3 unveiling event
- Those making five or more referrals will receive a VIP invitation to Gigafactory opening event
According to Tesla, you need to be a current Tesla owner to participate in the referral program — an owner of a Model S or Roadster vehicle.
And new buyers will continue to receive a $US1,000 discount on their new Tesla.
