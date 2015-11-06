Tesla is extending its referral program through the end of 2015

In late July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announce that the company would start a referral program and run it through the end of October.

Calling the”Referral Program” — which was effectively and amusingly named on a conference call in late July in response to a journalist’s question — “incredibly successful,” Tesla announced on Thursday that it was extending it through the end of the year.

Tesla made a few modifications, however, explaining them in a statement:

While we will no longer be giving Tesla credits to you are the referrer, we have expanded the unique experiences we’re making available to our top supporters. The person to reach the overall highest number of referrals per region will received a free Ludicrous P90D Model S, plus an all-expenses paid trip to Model 3 unveiling event with VIP access

The first to ten referrals per region will receive a free Powerwall with installation

Those making ten or more referrals will receive a VIP invitation to the Model 3 unveiling event

Those making five or more referrals will receive a VIP invitation to Gigafactory opening event

According to Tesla, you need to be a current Tesla owner to participate in the referral program — an owner of a Model S or Roadster vehicle.

And new buyers will continue to receive a $US1,000 discount on their new Tesla.

