Tesla Shares Are Getting Crushed

Tesla’s stock is down 8.5% to $116. The stock has surged ever since the company reported its first quarterly profit back in May.



This comes after a note by Patrick Archambault of Goldman Sachs who wrote that in the worst case the stock would be worth $58. In the mid-case scenario he sees the stock at $84, and in the bull case scenario he sees a stock price of $113.

Here’s a look at how the stock is doing today.

