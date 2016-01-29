Tesla is definitely rolling out two versions of its Model 3

Screenshot via YouTube A clay model of what’s probably the Model 3.

Tesla next vehicle will be the Model 3, a mass-market car that’s expected to be priced around $35,000.

The design will be unveiled in March, but we now have greater indications that the Model 3 will actually be platform for two vehicles — a small sedan and and a compact SUV — and possibly more.

At Electrek, Seth Weintraub offers some speculation about Model 3 pricing and configurations.

This follows comments that Tesla’s CTO, JB Straubel, made last year, when he said that the Model 3 would be the basis for a variety of different vehicles.

