Tesla is definitely rolling out two versions of its Model 3

Screenshot via YouTubeA clay model of what’s probably the Model 3.
Tesla next vehicle will be the Model 3, a mass-market car that’s expected to be priced around $35,000.
The design will be unveiled in March, but we now have greater indications that the Model 3 will actually be platform for two vehicles — a small sedan and and a compact SUV — and possibly more.
At Electrek, Seth Weintraub offers some speculation about Model 3 pricing and configurations.
This follows comments that Tesla’s CTO, JB Straubel, made last year, when he said that the Model 3 would be the basis for a variety of different vehicles.
