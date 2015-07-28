Tesla is coming to the Hamptons!

On Saturday, Tesla will open a pop-up store in New York’s exclusive Hamptons resort community.

The locations, adorned with Tesla branding and built from shipping containers, will remain in Southampton for five weeks.

“The travelling pop up store … was designed in house to allow quick setup and teardown in popular travel destinations,” Tesla said in a statement.

“The mobility and convenience of this design allows Tesla to bring our unique retail approach to travelling customers in the Hamptons area.”

According to the company, Tesla will be offering test drives in the Model S sedan. You won’t be able to buy a car at the so-called experience center, however, just check out vehicles, gather information and design vehicles to be pre-ordered. In New York, Tesla can sell cars to consumers on only a limited basis, using its direct-sales model.

The Hamptons pop-up location will remain open for the rest of the summer, closing up and moving on in the first week of September.

Tesla expects to sell 55,000 cars in 2015 and will roll out it next vehicle, the Model X SUV, in the third quarter.

