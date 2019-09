Tesla’s shares closed at $23.89 in their first day of trading, a 40% lift from where they were initially priced.



This is great news for Tesla CEO Elon Musk who started the day flat broke (cash-wise).

Elon owns 28 million shares, which means he is now worth $672 million on this stake alone.

