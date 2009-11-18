Tesla Takes Manhattan!

What’s it like to drive a Tesla Roadster Sport on the streets of Manhattan?IT FREAKING ROCKS!
To be more specific:
Telsa’s Roadster is a tiny car with a powerful punch, sturdy enough to manhandle even the potholes of New York.
How do we know?
Because Tesla’s New York dealership was kind enough to offer us the key to a $130,000 Roadster Sport for an afternoon.
Who were we to say no?
We–Alyson Shontell, Bianca Male, Kamelia Angelova, Will Wei and I–drove the car all around Manhattan yesterday, ostensibly to ask people what they thought of it (video forthcoming). But, really, who cares what people thought of it. We loved it!
The whisper-quiet sports car looked like a toy, only coming up to our waist. When we first saw it, we were worried about getting swiped by a cab or dump truck. Once on the road, however, we felt perfectly at ease. We didn’t feel intimidated by traffic. Despite having our butt inches from the ground, we couldn’t feel many bumps in the road.
And, man, talk about a babe magnet.
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b02e32b0000000000af9a46/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
In fact, the only bit that made us uncomfortable was all the attention the car brought. When we were sitting at red lights, most people craned their heads to look at the car, then us, then the car again. In a city loaded with head turners, this is no simple feat.
But, It’s a good thing the car turns heads. It is so quiet it could otherwise be missed. Considering how fast it goes, that has danger written all over it.
J.R. Anderson at the dealership said the car can go from 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds, and from 20 to 80 in even less. We didn’t test those figures exactly, but when we found some open space, we stomped on the gas accelerator.
The car took off. We felt the acceleration in our guts. With the pedal on the ground, the Roadster gave off a loud whir, reminding one of us of something from “Back To The Future”. Another of us let out a yelp in surprise, or perhaps panic, as the car tore down the streets.
Tearing through the city’s corridors, we dreamt of an open road in the country where the thing can supposedly get to 125. But in the country, only the cows would see us. And what fun would that be?
Check out all the people gawking at the Tesla in the city →
