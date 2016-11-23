Tesla reveals how your self-driving car sees the road

Tesla announced earlier this year that all of its cars currently in production will come with full self-driving hardware. The primary goal here is safety, with Tesla stating that its hardware will be “at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver.” So, let’s check out this technology in action!

Video courtesy of Tesla

