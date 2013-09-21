Tesla Hits New All-Time High

Tesla’s stock hit a new all-time high of $US185.83, before pulling back to $US184.40.

The stock is up a whopping 441% year-to-date.

The stock surged yesterday after Deutsche Bank’s Dan Galves raised his price target for Tesla to $US200, from $US160:

“Based on conversations with mgmt and monitoring information available on Tesla owners’ blogs, we believe that the company is on-track to modestly outperform Q3 margin expectations, that demand has continued to grow in the US and Europe (despite substantial option pricing increases in effect as of late July), and that the production rate at Tesla’s factory has continued to increase.”

Here’s a look at how the stock has done over the last five days:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.