Tesla Hires Ex-Apple, Ex-Microsoft Retail Exec George Blankenship

Tesla announced today it has hired ex-Apple retail exec George Blankenship.



Blankenship was a key figure in shaping Apple’s very successful retail strategy. He recently consulted Microsoft on its retail strategy as well.

Tesla has dealerships around the world, and considers its dealerships to be a key part of its business model.

Before joining Apple, Blankenship was with the Gap.

