A Car Company Is Hiring! Tesla Wants 150 More Employees

Tesla announced two new hires today, one in sales and one in communications. The company also has 150 other job openings — mostly in engineering.



Here’s the two jobs that were taken today:

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Electric carmaker Tesla Motors said Monday it hired two new executives to head its communications and sales efforts.

The company said it named Ricardo Reyes vice president of communications. Reyes, 35, was head of global communications and public affairs at Google’s YouTube. He starts in September.

Tesla also said it named Audi executive John Walker vice president for North American sales. Walker, 46, starts immediately, Tesla said.

Tesla, which makes the all-electric Roadster sports car, is planning for big increases in auto production. Earlier this month, the company announced it was opening a new power train production facility and corporate headquarters in Palo Alto.

In March, it unveiled the Model S electric sedan, a seven-seater that it hopes to price under $50,000 after government rebates. Production is slated to begin in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.