Tesla has racked up $13 billion in Model 3 orders in three days

Sold! To 270,000 people. Picture: Getty Images

Elon Musk is a heck of a salesman.

In just three days, his electric car company Tesla has taken 276,000 orders for a car that won’t even roll off a production line for two years.

276k Model 3 orders by end of Sat — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016

It’s an amazing insight into the brand’s power. There are so many people out there who want a Tesla, yet just can’t afford it.

Yet, just by bringing the price point for the Model 3 down several notches, the company which sold about 50,000 models last year immediately fills an order for five times as many in 2018.

Here’s a look at the company’s first mid-size, high volume vehicle from Friday’s launch.

Matthew DeBord A lot of people want this car.

One of the key points to the Model 3’s success is Tesla has obviously made sure buyers know they’re not just getting a smaller, less sexy Model S. The 3 comfortably fits five adults, or even a seven-foot surfboard within what Musk claims will be “more cargo capacity than any gasoline car of the same external dimensions”.

Tesla is repurposing “almost no parts” from the Model S or Model X and will come standard with Autopilot hardware, which is needed for Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving features.

Musk teased “part 2” of the launch, where he promises the sparse – to the point of non-existent – steering wheel and dash setup “will make sense”.

In fact, The Verge’s deputy editor Chris Ziegler, who has been for a ride in a Model 3 last week, got out wondering if the Model 3 is actually a self-driving car.

@HBL_Cosmin Wait until you see the real steering controls and system for the 3. It feels like a spaceship. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016

That next update happens on April 6, and it will be interesting to see how far it can push Model 3 pre-orders. Musk has promised Part 2 will be “super next level”.

Even Musk himself has been surprised at the queues which formed outside dealerships of people desperate to put a $1600 deposit down on a car they hadn’t seen. In fact, building that many cars is such a short timeframe is suddenly Tesla’s biggest problem.

Definitely going to need to rethink production planning… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2016

Here’s a short clip of the unveil:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.