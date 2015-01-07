Tesla Has Been Getting Hammered To Start 2015

The first trading days of 2015 haven’t been kind to Tesla.

Since the beginning of the year, the stock is down about 9% and is once again flirting with $US200 per share.

In trading on Tuesday, it fell as low as $US204 before recovering some ground.

It started the year at $US222.

The 2014 trading high was $US291, which Tesla hit in early September.

As you can see from the chart below, this has been a over the past six months.

But it’s always worth noting that CEO Elon Musk’s electric-car startup is up over 1,000% from its 2010 IPO — and has a new SUV, the Model X, coming in late 2015.

