Elon Musk wants to sell Tesla ‘Giga Beer’ in a Cybertruck-inspired bottle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals ‘Giga Beer’ in a cyber-truck inspired bottle at the Giga Fest in Germany. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk announced Tesla’s plan to sell beer in a Cybertruck-inspired bottle last week.

His previous booze venture was $US250 ($AU334) tequila in a lightning-bolt bottle that sold out in hours.

Tesla officially owns the trademarks for both “Giga Beer” and “Giga Bier,” the German translation.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to expand his booze business from tequila to beer following the immense popularity of the now sold-out $US250 ($AU334) Tesla Tequila.

Musk revealed Tesla’s “Giga Beer” during an event held at the Berlin gigafactory construction site last week. The beer bottle’s futuristic design appears to mimic the style of Musk’s beloved Cybertruck, with a Tesla logo imprinted on one of its angular panels.

Tesla officially owns the trademarks for both Giga Beer and Giga Bier, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark request was filed on October 11, two days after the beer was revealed in Berlin.

Last year, the automaker launched the $US250 ($AU334) limited-edition Tesla Tequila, sold in a gold lightning-bolt bottle. A second batch was released this March and quickly sold out in hours, Insider’s Tim Levin reported. Now, resellers have listed the empty bottles online for thousands of dollars, even without the tequila inside.

Resellers are betting that fans will pay top dollar, even if it’s just for an empty bottle. Tesla

Despite its popularity, Musk’s alcohol endeavors have been categorized alongside his other “gag products” such as red satin short shorts and a fire-spewing device called the “Not-a-Flamethrower.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for additional details about Giga Beer, such as its pricing and flavor.