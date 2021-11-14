A Tesla owner whose vehicle crashed in Full Self-Driving mode has filed a complaint with federal safety regulators, reports say

NHTSA officials have reportedly reached out to Tesla for additional information. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Tesla Model Y driving in Full Self-Driving mode crashed in California, Reuters reported.

The driver reportedly filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The car went into the wrong lane,” the complaint said, AP reported.

A Tesla driver filed a complaint with federal safety investigators after his vehicle crashed in California while using its Full Self-Driving software, Reuters reported.

The 2021 Model Y’s owner filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), following the November 3 crash, the report said.

“The car went into the wrong lane and I was hit by another driver in the lane next to my lane,” the complaint said, per AP.

Both outlets reported that NHTSA officials had reached out to Tesla for additional information. Tesla didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, which has been slowly rolled out in the US, has been seen as controversial by some. The add-on software costs as much as $US10,000 ($AU13,638), but some critics argue that it “falls short of its name.”

Electrek, an EV blog, on Friday posted a longer snippet of the California driver’s complaint, which said the vehicle “gave an alert 1/2 way through the turn so I tried to turn the wheel to avoid it from going into the wrong lane.” It added that the car took control and forced itself into the incorrect lane, “creating an unsafe maneuver and putting everyone involved at risk.”

The complaint said the Model Y was “severely damaged,” Electrek reported.

In August, NHTSA investigators opened an investigation into Autopilot, software that comes as standard in Tesla vehicles. That investigation came after years of one-off Tesla crash investigations by the administration.

Between June 2016 and May 2021, the NHTSA investigated 36 crashes that involved Tesla EVs or other vehicles with self-driving features, according to a list of investigations Insider requested from the agency in June.

Thirty of the investigations involved Tesla vehicles, although three of the Tesla crashes occurred when the vehicles were “not in Autopilot,” according to the NHTSA list.

Eight of those one-off investigations involving Teslas resulted in fatalities, while another five had serious or severe injuries as results, according to the NHTSA.

