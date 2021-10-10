Tesla puts Full Self-Driving beta on hold after Elon Musk expresses ‘last minute concerns’

The launch of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta is delayed. Reuters

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta for drivers with “perfect” safety scores was delayed on Saturday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about “safety concerns.”

FSD Beta was originally planned to launch on Friday at midnight to approximately 1,000 drivers with safety scores of 100 out of 100, Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday. After the first launch, FSD Beta was then supposed to roll out to divers with a score of 99 and below.

“A few last minute concerns about this build. Release likely on Sunday or Monday. Sorry for the delay,” Musk tweeted on Saturday morning.

FSD is an enhanced version of Autopilot, a driver-assistance software that comes with every Tesla vehicle. FSD, despite its name, does not make the car fully autonomous. FSD allows the vehicle to change lanes, park itself, and recognize traffic lights and stop signs. Tesla drivers with good safety scores were able to request FSD Beta in September, Insider reported.

To be eligible for FSD Beta drivers were graded off of five factors: forward-collision warnings per 1,000 miles (1,609km), hard braking, aggressive turning, unsafe following, and forced autopilot disengagement, according to Tesla’s “safety score” guide.

Tesla’s Autopilot feature has been criticized by regulators and lawmakers who say the name makes drivers think the cars are autonomous when they aren’t. US safety regulators launched an investigation into Autopilot after a number of Teslas struck vehicles at first-responder scenes, Insider reported.