The Dealership That Sold A Tesla For Bitcoin Wants To Make More Digital Deals

Newport Lamborghini A Tesla Model S on sale at Newport Lamborghini

Yesterday, the news broke that someone had purchased a Tesla Model S using bitcoin.

The California dealership that sold the car is now looking for more opportunities to deal with the controversial digital currency, according to The New York Post.

Cedric Davy, marketing director for Lamborghini Newport Beach, told The Post that the dealership was at first dubious about the idea of selling a car for bitcoin when a buyer first approached it on Monday.

But, after a day’s thought, the dealership decided to accept the offer. It used BitPay, an electronic payment processing system, to cash out the buyer’s 91.4 bitcoins for more than $US100,000. The transaction took 24 hours to complete.

After rate declines today, the same bitcoins would only be worth about $US80,000.

But despite bitcoin’s volatility, the dealership is still gung-ho to do more digital deals; It recieved four more offers after the story broke yesterday.

“We were joking that we need the Amazon drone to deliver it and it will be perfect,” Davy told the New York Post.

