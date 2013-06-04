Tesla Is Tumbling

Tesla’s stock is down nearly 7% today to $90.97 on no particular news.



This is well off its intra-day high of $114.90 last week.

The stock went on a tear in the weeks following its first every quarterly profit, though many have argued that it was just a paper profit.

The company will hold its annual shareholder meeting tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time, in Mountain View, California. Two proposals set for the meeting are 1. Election of directors and 2. Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Tesla’s independent registered public accounting firm

Here’s a look at Tesla’s performance in the first few hours of trading:

