Meet 'Iceman' and 'Wolverine' -- the two coolest robots in Tesla's factory

On the eve of the official debut of its brand new Model X, Tesla invited Business Insider to tour its technologically advanced factory in Fremont, CA. While thousands of humans work on the factory floor, more than one hundred robots also pitch in to build the cars.

We asked Tesla employees to show us what they consider to be the coolest robots working in the factory.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan.

