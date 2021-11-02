Tesla has started selling chargers for non-Tesla cars, just as it begins to open up its Supercharger network to other vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tesla has begun selling a wall charger for non-Tesla vehicles.

Tesla also launched a pilot Monday allowing non-Tesla cars in the Netherlands to use its Supercharger stations.

Elon Musk said in July that Tesla would open up its Superchargers to other cars by the end of 2021.

Tesla has started selling its own brand of chargers for non-Tesla cars, just as it begins to open up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles.

Electrek first reported Monday that a new wall connector had appeared for sale on Tesla’s website with a J1772 plug – a type of universal plug that works for all electric cars in North America, apart from Teslas. Tesla’s website lists the new wall connector for $US415 ($AU551), and says that Tesla owners will need an adapter to use it.

Until now Tesla chargers were bespoke to Tesla cars. CEO Elon Musk has previously said that Tesla made proprietary chargers because there was no universal standard when it started producing vehicles.

The company also announced in a blog post Monday it is opening up its Supercharger stations for the very first time to non-Tesla cars, with a small pilot involving 10 stations in the Netherlands.

“It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric,” Tesla said in its blog post. “This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Tesla said non-Tesla drivers would be subject to additional charging costs to “support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles.” To use the charging posts, non-Tesla drivers will have to download the Tesla app, the company said.

Musk said in July that Tesla would allow other electric vehicles to use its Superchargers by the end of 2021. At the last count in May, Tesla has 25,000 Superchargers worldwide.