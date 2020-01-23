Tesla shares will edge even higher on earnings and demand in China, analyst says

Reuters Elon Musk dances outside Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla has China to thank for its recent bull run, Daniel Ives of Wedbush says, citing strong initial demand out of Shanghai.

Ives lifted price target for Tesla to $US550 per share from $US370.

Tesla announces earnings next Wednesday, January 29.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.Tesla will continue its “historic” bull-run through earnings season. That’s according to Daniel Ives, analyst at Los Angeles-based Wedbush. He says shares should hit $US550, a nearly 50% increase on Wedbush’s previous price target for the electric car company. Shares closed Tuesday at $US547.20.

Ives said that Tesla “will not disappoint” on earnings next week due to underlying strength in China, and delivery guidance will “likely be strong.”

“The bull party likely continues as the aggressive trajectory of Giga 3 and demand out of Shanghai look very strong,” Ives said. In a best-case scenario, Tesla shares could go as high as $US900 over the course of the next two years, he said. If shares do shoot that high over the longer term, Tesla will have China to thank. The company, headed by CEO Elon Musk, opened its Shanghai-based Gigafactory 3 last October. Now, the question is whether that factory will be able to produce the kind of growth for the company that Musk hopes. Ives says the outlook is good: “The China opportunity is worth at least $US100 per share,” but possibly even more in a bull-case. What is more ambiguous ahead of earnings is what demand in the U.S. looks like for Tesla, Ives said, adding that it will be an important point to listen for in Tesla’s earnings call. That aside, Wedbush’s outlook for Tesla is shining: “The company has the most impressive product roadmap out of any technology/auto vendor around,” Ives said.

