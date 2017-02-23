LIVE: Tesla reports earnings

Tesla is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday.

It’s the first earnings release since shareholders approved the electric-car maker’s acquisition of SolarCity — a $US2.6 billion deal that merged the two companies CEO Elon Musk oversaw.

For the fourth quarter, the median analyst forecast is for an adjusted loss per share of $US1.04, with the most bullish projection at -$US0.33, according to Bloomberg. Wall Street is looking for revenues of $US2.12 billion.

As Tesla continues to burn through cash, analysts will be parsing the earnings release and call for information on how the company plans to manage its capital.

They will also be focused on how many cars Tesla plans to build and deliver this year, and the timing of its $US35,000 Model 3 launch.

Tesla’s stock has been on a tear of late, rising 43% in the three months through Wednesday’s market close.

More to come …

