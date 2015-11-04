This chart is a total disaster

Elon Musk

Via Bloomberg’s Cory Johnson, this epic chart showing the decline in the analyst expectations for Tesla’s earnings is one of the worst you’ll ever see.

A year ago, Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn about $US2.00 per share on a GAAP basis (which includes any charges or writedowns or other stuff the company might exclude from its results).

Ahead of Tuesday’s third quarter earnings report, the Street expects Tesla will LOSE $US2.00 per share (on an adjusted basis — also called non-GAAP and which excludes all the stuff mentioned above — tonight’s loss is expected to be $US0.56 a share).

What a reversal, and what a whiff.

1 yr ago analysts expected #Tesla to earn $US2-per-share in 2015. Today they expect Tesla to LOSE $US2.30. $USTSLA pic.twitter.com/15EuJ5qhmw

— Cory Johnson (@CoryTV) November 3, 2015

